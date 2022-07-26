Kettering snooker star Kyren to host exhibition fundraiser for Florence Bark

Kyren Wilson. Credit: Taka G Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport

Northamptonshire snooker star Kyren Wilson will be doing his bit to raise money for Florence Bark next month.

The communities of Corby and surrounding towns pulled together to raise the money after Florence’s family after they discovered their girl, who has leukemia, might need treatment that is not available on the NHS.

Locals have raised more than £500,000 for Florence Bark

And now one of the county’s most prominent sporting stars is hoping to add some more funds to those already raised.

Wilson, who is currently ranked No.8 in the world and has four ranking titles to his name, has organised a special exhibition which will take place at Barratts Sports Bar in Northampton where he practises.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 27, with 10 people paying £100 each to take on the Kettering cueman while there will also be a raffle and auction on the night.

Wilson said: “It’s great that the #bemorefab fundraising team reached their £500,000 target but we still want to raise more.

“So we are going to do this exhibition at Barratts where I play and we will have a few raffle prizes and we will be auctioning off a few bits.

“And I will play 10 frames of snooker, which people are paying £100 for, and all proceeds will go to the fundraising team.

“We will try to raise as much money as we can.

“They contacted us a little while ago about doing something and it’s worked out perfectly with my calendar to do it on that weekend.

“We just want to get as many people over there as possible from all over the county to support it.

“I know tickets are already selling really well so hopefully it will be packed out for it.”