The Kettering star will make his seventh successive appearance at the Cazoo Masters when he takes on Stuart Bingham in the first round on Wednesday night.

The Masters is one part of the Triple Crown along with the World Championship and UK Championship – titles which have, so far, eluded Wilson.

But the world number eight is delighted to be part of the competition once again with his best run so far being when he reached the final back in 2018.

Kettering's Kyren Wilson

And he even got himself an earlier taste of the Alexandra Palace at the end of last year when he celebrated his 31st birthday by going to the London venue to watch the PDC World Darts Championship.

“It’s one thing I think gets looked past in today’s environment if you’re not winning every other tournament you’re playing in,” Wilson said.

“I have been in the world’s top eight for a number of seasons now, I have been in the top 16 since about 2016 and in this era, that’s no mean feat and one that I am quite proud of.

“But you can’t rest on your laurels, you have to keep pushing and try to better what you’re doing at the moment.

“To be part of the Masters year in, year out is special and I always enjoy it.

“It’s head and shoulders above a lot of the tournaments we play. It’s a cracking event.

“I always go to the darts on my birthday, I love watching that and I have been following it closely. Obviously snooker is a little bit of a different vibe!

“But it was nice to go in there knowing I will be coming out there and playing in the same surroundings soon.”

Wilson and world number 14 Bingham met in the Masters last year with ‘The Warrior’ just edging through with a 6-5 win.

That came after they had also met in 2020 with Bingham victorious on his way to clinching the title.

And the Kettering ace insists he is feeling in good form for the event having enjoyed a decent season so far with the BetVictor European Masters already in the trophy cabinet.

“It’s that old saying with the Masters, every single game right from round one could warrant a final,” Wilson added.

“It will be tough against Stuart and we have already said we will save World Snooker the hassle for next year! We’ll just assume we’re playing each other again!

“I have been consistent and I feel I have been finding some form as the season has gone on.

“I have been beaten by a couple of players who found some top form in that particular week.

“I lost to Gary Wilson who went on to win the Scottish Open after beating me and Mark Allen beat me in the UK Championship and went on to win the tournament.

“So, it’s obviously taking really good performances to beat me.