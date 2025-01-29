Kettering potter Kyren Wilson sets up last 16 clash with Jak Jones in Germany

Kyren Wilson is into the last 16 of the German Masters | James Fearn

Kettering's Kyren Wilson has eased into the last 16 of the Machineseeker German Masters in Berlin.

The reigning world champion took on China's Zhou Yuelong in Wednesday's second round, and had to fight back from 2-0 and 3-2 down before finishing strongly to take the match 5-3.

He now progresses to play against Wales' Jak Jones for a place in the last eight, in what is a rematch of May's World Championship final at the Crucible.

Against Yuelong, Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, looked in trouble as he fell 2-0 behind, with his opponent starting superbly, making decisive breaks of 130 and 67.

The third frame saw Wilson crucially hold his nerve to win it by a single point, and he then drew level at 2-2 by winning another tense frame.

World number 32 Yuelong then made a 51 break as he claimed frame five to go 3-2 ahead, but that was be as good as it got for him as Wilson compiled a 72 to make it 3-3.

He then won the seventh frame before rattling in a 100 break to seal a 5-3 win.

Wilson, who beat another Chinese player, Kai Wai Cheung, 5-3 in round one, will take on Jones in the last 16, with the Welshman having beaten former world champion John Higgins 5-3 in the second round.