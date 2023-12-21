Kettering darts star Ricky Evans in the mood to cause big Aspinall upset

​​Kettering ace Ricky Evans will be aiming to reach the third round of the 2023/2024 PDC World Darts Championship when he does battle with world number six Nathan Apsinall at Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday night.

Ricky Evans celebrates a set win in his 3-0 first round victory over Simon Adams at the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sunday (Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Evans was in cracking form in his first round tie on Sunday, seeing off South African qualifier Simon Adams 3-0 in front of a packed and, as usual, raucous crowd.

'Rapid' now moves on to the last 64 and a battle with the reigning World Matchplay champion Aspinall, who hails from Stockport. The tie will be the best of five sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the last match on Saturday night, scheduled to start at 10.15pm, and is the final match-up ahead of the tournament’s short Christmas break.

Ricky Evans stole the show with his entrance ahead of his first round win over Simon Adams at Alexandra Palace on Sunday (Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The clash is a step up for Evans for sure, but the Northants man is in confident mood, especially as he has beaten the 'The Asp' on the past two occasions they have met.

And Evans has also has the advantage of already having taken to the stage at 'Ally Pally', with Aspinall given a bye until round two and sitting out the first week of action.

"I'm not the favourite for this one. I've got nothing to lose," admitted Evans, who is ranked 53rd in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been beaten him a few times on the floor and had a few good Euro Tour games against him so if I play well I've got a chance.

Ricky Evans in action during his roune one win over Simon Adams at Alexandra Palace on Sunday (Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

"I've had a game on that stage again, and he knows he will have a game on his hands if I turn up.

"But you don't know what Ricky Evans is going to turn up. I can go out and average 102, or 82, it is just one of them, but I do feel good.

"I have been here nine times now, and every year I say I am going to do something here one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am always good for the first round and it's now just going out and doing it.

"I have nothing to lose this time. I was the big favourite in the first round, and now I am the underdog, but Nathan knows I can play because I have beaten him the last two times we have played."

At 33, Evans is a year older than Aspinall, and admits he sees his rival as an inspiration.

"I look up to Nathan Aspinall, he is a major champion," said Evans. "He's younger than me and he's doing what I want to be doing.

"If I ever got up to his standard I'd be Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got the walk-on, I've got the charisma, I could easily be where he is so I've got to look up to the likes of him and Michael van Gerwen.

"Why can't I be there in 2025/2026? I'd love to be somewhere like that. One day it will happen."

Talking of walk-ons, Evans stole the show on Sunday as he entered the arena to Shakin Stevens' festive classic Merry Chritsmas Everyone, while wearing a specially made Christmas shirt and Santa sunglasses!

He is now guaranteed another pre-Christmas showdown, so will he be going with the same again? Or something new?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My manager will probably think of something else for the next round because I'm last game before Christmas," admitted Evans.

"But as long as the darts are flying I'm happy. I could walk on in any top, trousers and shoes. As long as I'm feeling good I'm happy."

Evans’ clash with Aspinall will be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.