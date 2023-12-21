Kettering darts star Ricky Evans in the mood to cause big Aspinall upset
Evans was in cracking form in his first round tie on Sunday, seeing off South African qualifier Simon Adams 3-0 in front of a packed and, as usual, raucous crowd.
'Rapid' now moves on to the last 64 and a battle with the reigning World Matchplay champion Aspinall, who hails from Stockport. The tie will be the best of five sets.
It is the last match on Saturday night, scheduled to start at 10.15pm, and is the final match-up ahead of the tournament’s short Christmas break.
The clash is a step up for Evans for sure, but the Northants man is in confident mood, especially as he has beaten the 'The Asp' on the past two occasions they have met.
And Evans has also has the advantage of already having taken to the stage at 'Ally Pally', with Aspinall given a bye until round two and sitting out the first week of action.
"I'm not the favourite for this one. I've got nothing to lose," admitted Evans, who is ranked 53rd in the world.
"I've been beaten him a few times on the floor and had a few good Euro Tour games against him so if I play well I've got a chance.
"I've had a game on that stage again, and he knows he will have a game on his hands if I turn up.
"But you don't know what Ricky Evans is going to turn up. I can go out and average 102, or 82, it is just one of them, but I do feel good.
"I have been here nine times now, and every year I say I am going to do something here one day.
"I am always good for the first round and it's now just going out and doing it.
"I have nothing to lose this time. I was the big favourite in the first round, and now I am the underdog, but Nathan knows I can play because I have beaten him the last two times we have played."
At 33, Evans is a year older than Aspinall, and admits he sees his rival as an inspiration.
"I look up to Nathan Aspinall, he is a major champion," said Evans. "He's younger than me and he's doing what I want to be doing.
"If I ever got up to his standard I'd be Premier League.
"I've got the walk-on, I've got the charisma, I could easily be where he is so I've got to look up to the likes of him and Michael van Gerwen.
"Why can't I be there in 2025/2026? I'd love to be somewhere like that. One day it will happen."
Talking of walk-ons, Evans stole the show on Sunday as he entered the arena to Shakin Stevens' festive classic Merry Chritsmas Everyone, while wearing a specially made Christmas shirt and Santa sunglasses!
He is now guaranteed another pre-Christmas showdown, so will he be going with the same again? Or something new?
"My manager will probably think of something else for the next round because I'm last game before Christmas," admitted Evans.
"But as long as the darts are flying I'm happy. I could walk on in any top, trousers and shoes. As long as I'm feeling good I'm happy."
Evans’ clash with Aspinall will be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.
The games that precede Evans' clash with Aspinall see Ryan Searle take on Tomoya Goto (7.15pm), Josh Rock up against Luke Woodhouse or Berry van Peer (8.15pm) and Stephen Bunting taking on Ryan Joyce (9.15pm).