Kettering Commonwealth Games medalist Kieran receives a hero's return

Rollings’ family and members of Kettering Lodge Bowling Club were all on hand to see Rollings and his medal, which he won in the Para Men’s Pairs with Craig Bowler.Club president Pat Starsmore was one of those to meet the Kettering Lodge member for his homecoming on Sunday after he and Bowler clinched the bronze with a comfortable 13-4 victory over New Zealand in the bronze medal match.
Young members were keen to get a closer look at his medal while a special cake was also made to mark his achievement.