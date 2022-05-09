Kettering brother and sister Ellis and Mia are all set to play for England

Ellis and Mia Watts will be representing their country at the 2022 Junior Touch Championships this summer, the first to be held since 2019, at the Sports Centre De Vichy in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes region in France.

Seventeen-year-old Mia won a gold medal at the 2019 European Junior Championship’s in Paris as part of the England Mixed under-15s team.

She completed her GCSEs at Kettering Buccleuch Academy but is now at Hartpury College near Gloucester, studying PE & Coaching and is also part of their U18's Girls Rugby Academy and part of Gloucester-Hartpury Centre of Excellence for Union.

She plays touch rugby for Cambridge and was awarded female player of the year and junior female player of the year for 2021. She also plays rugby union for Old Northamptonians U18s Girls Academy.

Ellis is 15 and attends Kettering Buccleuch Academy, studying towards his GCSEs.

He also plays touch rugby for Cambridge and won male junior player for 2021.

He plays for Old Northamptonians Under-15s and is part of Northampton Saints’ under-15 PDG programme.

England are the reigning champions from the last edition of the Junior Touch Championships having taken home golds in the Boys 18s, Girls 18s, Mixed 18s and Mixed 15s.