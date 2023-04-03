News you can trust since 1897
Keogh in the wickets as Northants see off Oxford UCCE inside two days

Northants completed an innings and seven runs win over Oxford UCCE inside two days at the County Ground.

By Jeremy Casey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Rob Keogh claimed three wickets with his off-spin

In the club's final pre-season friendly before they start their LV= Insurance County Championship campaign against Kent in Canterbury on Thursday, several players made key contributions.

Jack White claimed five wickets in the students' first innings, as they were rolled over for just 90 on Saturday morning, before Josh Cobb hammered a sparkling 134 from just 94 balls.

That innings was the bedrock off Northants' 343 all out, with other useful runs coming from Lewis McManus (43), Gareth Berg (33) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (37).

That meant Oxford started their second innings on Sunday needing to score 253 to make the County bat again, and despite a much-improved effort with the bat on their part, they fell short as they were bowled out for 246 in 72.2 overs.

Rob Keogh and Gareth Berg accounted for the top order as Oxford slid to 117 for five, with spinner Keogh claiming three for 50 from 16 overs and seamer Berg, who has enjoyed a good pre-season, nabbing two for 39 from 12.

The rest of the bowlers then chipped away at the remainder of the batting, with James Sales taking two for 26 and there were single wickets for White, Gus Miller and Saif Zaib.

