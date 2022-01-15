Judd was the better player, says Kettering's Kyren after Masters exit

Kettering's Kyren Wilson was beaten by old rival Judd Trump in the quarter-finals of the Cazoo Masters. Picture courtesy of World Snooker Tour

Kyren Wilson admitted Judd Trump was "the better player" as the Kettering star's Cazoo Masters hopes were ended in the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace.

The 6-1 scoreline could have been much but for two tremendous clearances which allowed Trump to pull away from 2-1 to 4-1.

Breaks of 68 and 74 gave Trump the first two frames before Wilson pulled one back with a run of 71.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In frame four, Wilson looked set to level the match until he ran out of position on 53 with four reds left. After a safety exchange, Trump ripped in a long red which set him up for an excellent 50 clearance.

Again in frame five Wilson looked in control until he lost position on 45, potting a red and going through the pack. And again he paid the price as the next chance went to Trump and he produced a fabulous 76 clearance – the last two reds were close to side cushions but he picked them off with ease.

Early in the sixth, Wilson missed a thin-cut red to a centre pocket and had to watch Trump score 67 to go 5-1 ahead. World number two Trump soon sealed the result in the seventh thanks to runs of 42 and 15.

“It was tough at the start, then those two clearances gave me control, the match changed after that," Trump said.

"Kyren didn’t do too much wrong, he just didn’t get over the line in those two frames, otherwise it could have been different."

And Kettering's Wilson said: "Credit to Judd, he was the better player.

"It was looking like 2-2, then he made a great clearance to go 3-1. The long red he potted to start that break, 95 per cent of the Tour wouldn’t be able to play that, which shows what a great shot-maker he is.