Corby's Jordan Vucenic is getting ready for one of the biggest fights of his career on Friday. Pictures by Dolly Clew

The Corby MMA star and Cage Warriors featherweight champion is all set for a unification bout against interim champion Paul Hughes at the Indigo At The O2 in London.

It’s a re-match from December 2020 when ‘The Epidemic’ inflicted the only defeat so far on his Irish rival via a split decision to earn himself what would ultimately prove to be a successful title shot against Morgan Charriere.

The unification bout had been due to take place in March but was called off due to an injury suffered by Hughes with Vucenic, instead, securing a second-round submission win against James Hendin.

Jordan Vucenic is once again set to be backed by large support from Corby

But now the fight that everyone has been waiting for is set to happen and Vucenic is determined to ensure there are no question marks this time around.

“I am hoping to get a finish,” the 26-year-old said.

“I need to go out and show what I believe to be true that I am one of the best in the world.

“Finishes are what excite people and I need to start exciting the casual fan.

“This fight is massive for me, not only because it’s the latest one but because it is the re-match and there are a lot of sceptical people.

“There are people who think it’s going to be a whitewash for him so, for me, this is going to be that big statement and the cherry on top of the cake of my Cage Warriors career.”

A trademark of Vucenic’s recent bouts has been the staggering support he has received from his hometown.

That went to a new level for the win over Hendin with thousands making the trip from Corby to see one of their own have his arm raised.

And Vucenic is determined to soak in the atmosphere.

“I am expecting big support and then some,” he added.

“I am really excited for it. I didn’t expect it last time but I am expecting it this time.

“So I am excited to go out and take it in. Now I have it in my mind, I am going to go out there and just soak it all up.”

Fight fans who don’t have a ticket will still be able to watch the action together, however, with The Clubhouse Music Venue, which is based at Corby Town’s Steel Park stadium off Rockingham Road, confirming they will be showing the event across 12 TV screens and two massive projectors.

The doors will open at 7.30pm and fans will be able to stay on at the venue after the fight with music going on until 1am.