It's back-to-back wins as Northants overcome Currie-inspired Leicestershire fightback

Scott Currie’s valiant maiden first-class century proved in vain despite helping to stage a remarkable Leicestershire fightback as Northants completed back-to-back first-class victories – five years to the day since they last managed to do so.

Sent in as nightwatchman, Currie kept his calm as Leicestershire lost three early wickets on the third morning of this Vitality County Championship match at Wantage Road, slumping to 92 for seven, still 88 runs behind.

The arrival of Tom Scriven (48 off 66 balls) heralded a complete change of approach though as he and Currie wrestled back the initiative in an attacking partnership of 101 in 21 overs either side of lunch.

With the momentum shifting and Leicestershire building a slender lead, Currie was joined in another big stand worth 110 in 23.3 overs by Sam Wood who smashed 57 off 91 balls (five fours, three sixes).

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a five-wicket haul as Northamptonshire beat Leicestershire by nine wickets

Currie’s lengthy vigil eventually ended after more than four hours at the crease, having faced 192 balls and hit 15 fours and two sixes.

Those partnerships allowed Leicestershire to set their hosts 137 to win and while they claimed one early wicket, George Bartlett (54 off 91 balls) and captain Luke Procter (68 off 76 balls) both scored half-centuries in an unbroken stand of 120 to seal victory by nine wickets.

Earlier Indian international Yuzvendra Chahal (5-134) claimed a five-wicket haul for the second match running, while Northants stalwart Ben Sanderson also nipped in to claim his 400th career first-class wicket.

At the start of the day, Leicestershire resumed on 69 for four, still trailing by 111 runs.

They soon lost skipper Lewis Hill (14) as Chahal got into his work.

Keeper Lewis McManus completed the stumping as Chahal turned one which pitched on middle and beat Hill’s outside edge.

Ben Cox (8) then became Sanderson’s landmark scalp when he was trapped lbw before James Sales took a sharp catch at short leg off Chahal to dismiss Liam Trevaskis (2).

Currie, meanwhile, on a season-long loan deal from Hampshire, had proved a stable presence at the other end. He played a textbook cover drive off Sanderson but was otherwise content to bat within himself.

Scriven however provided the impetus the innings needed as Leicestershire pressed the accelerator rather than wait for wickets to fall.

Scriven took the positive route from the outset, striking Chahal over mid-on to bring up Leicestershire’s 100 in the 58th over, before pulling Sanderson for another four.

Currie too started to play his shots.

He had made just 16 off 72 balls when the seventh wicket fell, but quickly moved up several gears.

He took the attack to Chahal, swinging dismissively through midwicket and dispatching him over long-off.

The leg-spinner conceded 19 in one expensive over, as Currie pulled for six before Scriven deployed the slog sweep and reverse sweep for consecutive boundaries to bring up the 50 partnership.

While Scriven was dropped at short midwicket, he continued to attack, muscling Chahal over long-on for a huge six as Leicestershire went into lunch on 172 for seven, trailing by just eight runs, an unlikely prospect earlier in the day.

They resumed after the interval in bright fashion, Currie driving Justin Broad for four to take Leicestershire into the lead.

Broad though soon made the breakthrough, denying Scriven a well-earned half-century when he knocked middle stump out of the ground.

Currie continued to find the boundary, pulling Broad confidently before smashing him through deep point as he passed his previous highest best score of 72. He eased into the eighties with a fluent cover drive off Chahal and moved on to his century off 159 balls.

Meanwhile, Wood picked up where Scriven had left off, crunching Chahal down the ground for three sixes and cutting and driving fluently along the turf.

Chahal finally ended Currie’s long stay, picking up his fifth wicket in the process with one that turned and took the edge to be caught behind by McManus.

Louis Kimber came out at number 11 after injuring his hand in the field yesterday and made four before Saif Zaib bowled him to wrap up the innings.

Gus Miller (11) kicked off Northants’ run chase by driving Holland for four but had his stumps rearranged by Wood with the hosts 17 for one, but Bartlett and Procter played the seamers with relative ease, starting to knock off the runs required in ones and twos and some streaky boundaries.

Procter greeted Rehan Ahmed by sweeping him high over deep midwicket for six, while Bartlett took another maximum off the England leg spinner a few overs later, this time over long-on.

Procter hit Wood for consecutive boundaries to bring up the 100 partnership off 124 deliveries before hitting the winning runs with a boundary down the ground off Sol Budinger.

Both not out batters finished with seven fours and one six apiece.