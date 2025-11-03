It's a super seven for Saints in England squad as Lockett gets call ahead of Fiji clash

Saints lock Tom Lockett has been called into the England squad for Saturday's Quilter Nations Series clash with Fiji at Twickenham.

Red Rose head coach Steve Borthwick has drafted Lockett into the set-up ahead of the weekend encounter, lifting the Saints contingent up to seven.

Lockett linked up with the 36-man squad at Pennyhill Park on Sunday, joining fellow Saints Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock and Fin Smith.

They all featured in the 25-7 win over Australia on Saturday, with Pollock and Mitchell both scoring tries.

Lockett's inclusion is his second call to the England senior set-up having been called into a senior training camp in June.

England take on Fiji on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off at 5.40pm.

Meanwhile, Saints trio Emmanuel Iyogun, Tom Pearson and Archie McParland have all been named in the England Men’s A squad ahead of their clash with a New Zealand XV in Bath on Sayurday (ko 1.15pm).

England have named a 30-stron squad for the match at the Recreation Ground, and the match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

England senior squad for Fiji Test week

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins); Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers); Alex Coles (Northampton Saints); Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks); Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins); Tom Curry (Sale Sharks); Theo Dan (Saracens); Ben Earl (Saracens); Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears); Jamie George (Saracens); Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers); Maro Itoje (Saracens); Nick Isiekwe (Saracens); Jack Kenningham (Harlequins); Tom Lockett (Northampton Saints); Beno Obano (Bath Rugby); Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks); Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby); Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints); Will Stuart (Bath Rugby); Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs: Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby); Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints); Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs); George Ford (Sale Sharks); Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints); Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby); Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints); Cadan Murley (Harlequins); Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks); Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks); Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs); Fin Smith (Northampton Saints); Marcus Smith (Harlequins); Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby); Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)