It's a super seven for Saints in England squad as Lockett gets call ahead of Fiji clash
Red Rose head coach Steve Borthwick has drafted Lockett into the set-up ahead of the weekend encounter, lifting the Saints contingent up to seven.
Lockett linked up with the 36-man squad at Pennyhill Park on Sunday, joining fellow Saints Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock and Fin Smith.
They all featured in the 25-7 win over Australia on Saturday, with Pollock and Mitchell both scoring tries.
Lockett's inclusion is his second call to the England senior set-up having been called into a senior training camp in June.
England take on Fiji on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off at 5.40pm.
Meanwhile, Saints trio Emmanuel Iyogun, Tom Pearson and Archie McParland have all been named in the England Men’s A squad ahead of their clash with a New Zealand XV in Bath on Sayurday (ko 1.15pm).
England have named a 30-stron squad for the match at the Recreation Ground, and the match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.
England senior squad for Fiji Test week
Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins); Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers); Alex Coles (Northampton Saints); Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks); Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins); Tom Curry (Sale Sharks); Theo Dan (Saracens); Ben Earl (Saracens); Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears); Jamie George (Saracens); Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers); Maro Itoje (Saracens); Nick Isiekwe (Saracens); Jack Kenningham (Harlequins); Tom Lockett (Northampton Saints); Beno Obano (Bath Rugby); Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks); Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby); Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints); Will Stuart (Bath Rugby); Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)
Backs: Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby); Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints); Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs); George Ford (Sale Sharks); Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints); Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby); Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints); Cadan Murley (Harlequins); Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks); Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks); Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs); Fin Smith (Northampton Saints); Marcus Smith (Harlequins); Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby); Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)