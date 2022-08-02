IN PICTURES: Maisie Summers-Newton is a golden girl - again!

The Northampton Swimming Club member and Wollaston girl Summers-Newton was an emphatic winner for Team England in the SB6 100m breaststroke on Monday night.

The reigning world, paralympic and European champion added another medal to her ever-growing tally, clocking a season's best 1:32.72.

That was enough to see the former Wollaston School pupil finish more than 10 seconds ahead of England team-mate Grace Harvey in silver, while Canada's Camilee Berube took bronze.

Summers-Newton’s paralympic glory in Tokyo last year was played out in front of an empty stadium, but that wasn’t the case on Monday as she raced home in front of a sell-out crowd at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

“It was really special, I didn’t expect that roar and it really brought a smile to my face, just trying to spot all my family was hard," said Summers-Newton.

“It’s the first time my family have been able to watch me in a few years so it’s a fantastic result, I couldn’t have asked for more.

“After Tokyo I put the pressure on myself, 100 per cent. But I’ve now achieved everything I wanted to achieve, so from now it’s just progressing on the little things, seeing how much better I can get and having fun.”

