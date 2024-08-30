In-form Wellingborough Town turn their attention to ​Shifnal FA Cup test

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​Wellingborough Town will be aiming to carry their impressive league form into the FA Cup this weekend.

Jake Stone's side have enjoyed an excellent opening month in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division following their promotion from the United Counties League last season.

They enjoyed an unbeaten Bank Holiday weekend, following up Saturday's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Shepshed Dynamo, with an excellent 0-0 draw with county rivals and league leaders Corby Town at the Dog & Duck on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Jay Bruce netted a 24th-minute equaliser to cancel out a 17th-minute opener from the home side.

Wellingborough appeal for a corner against Corby (Picture: Jim Darrah)

It means the Doughboys have lost just one of their opening five league matches, and as we head towards September they are sitting pretty in fourth in the table, with just one defeat and eight points to their name.

The league campaign goes on the backburner for a couple of weeks now, as Borough turn their attention to cup competitions.

First up this Saturday (ko 3pm) is a home clash with Step 5 Midland League outfit Shifnal Town, who are based near Telford.

Shifnal have enjoyed a good start to the season, and claimed two wins last weekend, seeing Sutton Coldfield 3-0 in the FA Vase on Saturday before a 2-1 league win at Whitchurch Alport on Monday.

Following on from Shifnal clash, Borough have a quick rematch with Corby Town in the FA Trophy first qualifying round on September 7.