In-form Vasconcelos on course to return from injury for Lightning clash

The left-hander has missed three of the past four North Group matches with a wrist strain.

Vasconcelos has been one of the success stories of the T20 campaign so far, scoring 198 runs at an average of just under 40 and with a strike-rate of 151.

But he was forced to sit out last week’s defeats at Durham and Birmingham Bears.

Ricardo Vasconcelos has missed three of the past four Blast matches with a wrist problem

He has since seen a specialist and received an injection that will hopefully allow him to return to action.

The 25-year-old netted for the first time in more than a week as the players returned to training on Wednesday morning, and head coach John Sadler is keeping his fingers crossed the player doesn’t suffer any sort of reaction.

"That was a bit of a fitness test (on Wednesday), and that was his first hit since having a bit of time away,” said the head coach.

"He has had a bit of treatment and some sort of injection, and fingers crossed he will be alright.

"He has been great for us in this comp and his injury is another that has stunted us, so hopefully he will be okay."

"The injury is to one of the tendons in his wrist, although I am not sure which one, and it just affects him while he is batting and playing his shots."