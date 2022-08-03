‘Immense pride’ as Kettering’s Kieran seals Commonwealth bronze

Kettering's Kieran Rollings (left) and Craig Bowler show off their Commonwealth Games bronze medals. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images

The 22-year-old has been competing at the Games for England in the Para men’s pairs B6-B8 and there had been a real sense of disappointment after he and playing partner Craig Bowler after they lost 17-4 to Australia in the semi-finals as they missed out on the chance to play for the gold medal.

But the duo bounced back yesterday (Tuesday) in emphatic fashion as they defeated New Zealand 13-4 to clinch the bronze at Leamington’s Victoria Park.

The duo were utterly dominant in their bronze medal match, quickly establishing a seven-shot lead within five ends that they never relinquished.

Bronze Medallists Craig Bowler and Kieran Rollings pictured during the medal ceremony for the Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 at the Commonwealth Games

Rollings lost at the same stage four years ago and was understandably delighted to ensure he will return to Northants with a medal around his neck.

“It's a bit raw now but you just feel an immense pride to go out there for your country and get a medal,” Rollings said.

“To win it on home soil makes it even better.

“We played really well as a pair. There was nothing stopping us from showing fight out there today.

Kieran Rollings savours the moment with Craig Bowler after they secured bronze

“I’ve been in that position before and it’s tough to keep positive, especially if you start to lose bowls.

“But we kept strong out there, we kept going and we kept the fight up.

“I'm really impressed with that performance.”

His partner Bowler played the competition with a St George’s Cross sprayed into his hair but Rollings admitted he won’t be doing the same!

“When I first turned up, I said it was a bit daft for a grown man, but we've gone out there proud of our country,” Rollings added.

“It’s a bit of a step too far for me but he can keep it up.”