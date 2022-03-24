I needed to show the world I can finish people, says Corby champion Vucenic

‘The Epidemic’ had been scheduled for a much-anticipated rematch with interim champion Paul Hughes but the Irishman was forced to withdraw due to a neck injury.

That main event spot was filled by James Hendin but it was Corby’s Vucenic, who was cheered on by a huge contingent from his hometown at the Indigo at the O2 in London, who emerged victorious.

Vucenic showed his versatility as he finished the bout by submission in the second round when he caught Hendin with a standing rear-naked choke.

The win has only further enhanced Vucenic’s reputation and he is now hoping a call from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will come.

And, for the time being, he insists any rematch with Hughes is on hold.

“I needed to show the world that I can finish people,” the 26-year-old said.

“What I did was not necessarily something I do in the gym all the time. I know how to do it, the opportunity presented itself and I strangled it with both hands.

Corby's Jordan Vucenic had his arm raised after he successfully defended his Cage Warriors featherweight title. Picture by Dolly Clew (www.dollyclew.com)

“The change of opponent didn’t change anything preparation wise.

“If anything, it was less of a violent finish. It was going to be more of a violent finish on Hughes I believe.

“I am done with him now, maybe in the future it might happen. But at the present time he had his chance and he missed it, it’s as simple as that.”

Friday’s top-of-the-bill performance was Vucenic’s first appearance for nearly a year after suffering a broken thumb, which kept him out of action.

However, he insists he was never in any doubt about the way he would return.

“It was amazing being back in there but I never came off the track,” he added.

“I kept the train rolling the whole time so I knew I would be ready to go. I knew there wouldn’t be any ring rust or anything like that.”

Vucenic has been invited to be the special guest at his hometown football club’s match this weekend.