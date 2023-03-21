I needed to prove it to myself, says Corby star Vucenic after winning return

The Corby MMA star topped the bill at Cage Warriors 150 at the indigo at The O2 in London and secured victory over rising star Tiziano Ferranti, finding the rear-naked choke to secure the submission in the second round.

It was ‘The Epidemic’s’ first fight since suffering a points loss to Paul Hughes in a featherweight title unification bout at Cage Warriors 145 last November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Vucenic admitted there were an array of emotions after his success.

Jordan Vucenic poses for the camera after his winning return at Cage Warriors 150. Pictures by Dolly Clew

“I think it was a bit of relief and delight, a bit of everything really,” he said.

“After the last fight, with the cuts I’ve got, they’ve still not 100 per cent healed so I couldn’t really risk taking any damage on the feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why I shot in and just decided to make it a grappling match.

“I just wanted to get back in there and prove, not to everyone else, to myself that I am one of the best in the world.

Jordan Vucenic trapped Tiziano Ferranti in the rear-naked choke as he won by submission in the second round

“Anything can happen on the day and I had that in my head while I was in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was my job to do everything in my power to win and that’s what I did.”

The big question now is what could be next for Vucenic?

He’s happy to let the matchmakers do their work but he conceded if an opportunity for another collision with Hughes was offered to him, he wouldn’t turn it down.

Jordan Vucenic salutes the crowd after his victory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vucenic defeated Hughes by split decision in their first meeting in 2020 before tasting defeat to the Irishman in November.

So could ‘Vucenic v Hughes 3’ be in the cards?

“I don’t know if I will be able to get that fight straight away,” Vucenic said.

“When I beat Hughes the first time, he had to have two fights before he had the chance to get the rematch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I am just focusing on it fight by fight and I just need to wait and see what the matchmakers say.

“But if I ever do get offered that fight, it’s not going to be one I turn down.”

One thing that is certain is Vucenic’s popularity.

Once again, a number of fans from Corby made their way to London to throw their support behind him while many more watched on at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems as though he is fast turning into one of the most recognisable faces in his hometown after his exploits in the cage over the past few years while a number of local companies have thrown their support behind him when it comes to sponsorship.

“That is how it feels sometimes, this town always seems to be behind me,” he admitted.

“The commentators said after the fight on Friday, ‘what a night in London, well, what a night in Corby’ because everyone seemed to be from Corby.