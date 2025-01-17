Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young boxer from Wellingborough, who trains at a well-known Northampton gym, says he plans on becoming world champion, as he prepares to turn professional.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hamilton has already been a national champion at youth level and a regional champion as well, six times over.

The 19-year-old lives in Wellingborough and trains at a gym in Northampton. Charlie started boxing at nine and he trains three times a day, six days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He believes he will be a national champion as an adult within a few years, and world champion after that.

Charlie Hamilton hopes to be become world champion.

He said: “I’ll be a world champion. That’s why I’m turning pro. I truly believe I can be a world champion. I can take it extremely far.”

Charlie is dedicated to boxing full time, and is supported by his dad Martin, who he lives with, and his mum Alison.

Charlie said of his parents: “They’ve definitely helped a lot, in terms of looking after me and allowing me to train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be successful in boxing, it has to be your lifestyle - so you need the right people around you to live that lifestyle.”

Charlie has already been a national champion at youth level.

In his amateur boxing career so far, Charlie has fought 35 fights, winning 23. His first six fights were losses, which he says was a challenge.

He added: “It was definitely tough, but because I loved boxing so much I, I always knew I was never going to quit no matter what.

“And I always knew deep down what I was capable of so it's just a matter of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie’s gym is Team Shoebox in Harlestone Road. His coach there is James Conway, who has a record of training successful fighters, such as Northampton born and bred Eithan James who challenged for the WBO European Welterweight title in March last year. Another fighter at the gym is Kieron Conway, who challenged for the British super-welterweight title in 2019.

If he succeeds, Charlie will be following in the footsteps of Chantelle Cameron, the town’s most recent boxing world champion, who received the freedom of Northampton in December 2023.

As he is supported financially by his parents, Charlie is currently looking for sponsors.

He said: “If there’s any businesses out there looking to support a young boxer on his way to becoming a champion - there’s a lot in it for them.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Charlie can reach him at @charliehamilton19_ on Instagram.