Corby Amateur Swimming Club (CASC) swam away last week with a total of 4 medals from the National Summer Competition held at Sheffield Ponds Forge International Sports Centre. An England national level annual swimming competition held during the school summer holidays.

The Corby squad were up against the best of the best in their age groups from across England. Swimmers Sam Cooke 17, Lilly Tappern 16, Ethan Soppett-Moss 14 and Ethan Randall 17, competed in 17 individual swims and grabbed a haul of 3 gold and one bronze. Additionally, at just 14 years old this was Ethan Soppett-Moss’ first National competition. He is now ranked 1st for his age group in Britain for Butterfly and 3rd for front crawl.

It’s been a fantastic season for the club, with the senior swimmers winning the Autumn League and the junior swimmers winning the Wilkinson Sword for the first time since the gala's inception in 1981, taking the trophy from NSC . The junior swimmers also won the Diddy League gala making them back to back champions for 2022 and 2023.

This season has seen a huge medal tally – 179 from the county champs [G = 67, S = 64, B = 48], 12 medals from Regionals [G = 4, S = 3, B = 5] and 4 from Nationals [3 Gold, 1 Bronze]. This is a huge medal tally and makes Corby not only the premier swimming pool for Northamptonshire but also the premier swimming club for the county. It’s the largest number of medals won by the club since it was founded in 1965. Corby has also recently made progress outside the pool with two young swimmers; Lucy Dando, 17 and Ella Mae-Prior, 15, both competing in the Swim England National Open Water Championships this year for the first time. 17 year old Elise (Sophie) Kendal this year ranked 6th in Scotland for her age group.