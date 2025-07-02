Justin Broad in action during his professional debut for the Northants Steelbacks against Lancashire Lightning in June, 2023

Justin Broad admits it is 'a dream come true' to finally secure a maiden first-class century.

The all-rounder, who turned 25 earlier this week, hit a superb 107 not out from just 90 balls as Northants powered their way to 624 for six in their first innings on day three of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match with Kent at Canterbury.

It was a special moment for a player who has had to take the long way round to establishing himself in professional cricket.

Broad, the son of former tennis player Neil Broad, who played in the Davis Cup for Great Britain and partnered Tim Henman to a silver medal in the 1996 Olympics, first played for Northants seconds in 2023, having rocked up as a trialist.

Born in Cape Town, Broad had played for Western Province as a teenager before moving to England in 2019, where he played club cricket for Bury St Edmunds in the East Anglian Premier League.

The right-hander was then picked up to play for the MCC Young Cricketers before joining Esher CC in 2021 to play in the Surrey Championship, and while there he played second team cricket for Surrey. He also played international T20 cricket for Germany.

After impressing for Northants IIs in the first half of 2023, Broad was handed a professional contract by then head coach John Sadler, making his first team debut in a home Vitality Blast clash with Lancashire Lightning.

He has gone on to become one of the first names on the Northants teamsheet in all formats, but it has been a road full of ups and downs, and Broad was delighted to finally hit three figures.

“It was obviously very special," said Broad. "I’ve been waiting to get that for quite a while, so it’s a dream come true.

"With my dad watching as well, it’s obviously very special.

"He’s been a big part of my cricket journey and still is today, he throws a lot of balls at me and I owe him a big thanks."

Asked if he feels his unconventional journey to the ranks of professional cricket make him appreciate his achievement even more, Broad added: "Yeah, one hundred percent.

"It’s been a journey, there’s been some tough times for sure but obviously some very special times also.

"I’ve loved every minute of it and I wouldn’t change a second, but yeah, to get a hundred is like a dream come true, and something I’ve been waiting for for a long time."