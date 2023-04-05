News you can trust since 1897
History in the making as Kettering Hockey Club’s ladies are promoted

It proved to be another memorable weekend for Kettering Hockey Club as their ladies’ first team clinched the East Area League Division 2NW title – but they left it late!

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST- 2 min read

The ladies knew they had to win after results earlier in the day had seen them drop to second place in the table.

Kettering were all over lowly opponents Cambridge South 3rd but were unable to find a way through in a goalless first half.

But then, with 13 minutes to go, Ellie Darnell grabbed the crucial goal and they held on to secure a 1-0 win and their first promotion for 25 years.

Kettering Hockey Club's title-winning ladies first-teamKettering Hockey Club's title-winning ladies first-team
Just 24 hours later, the ladies Over-55s took centre stage as they faced Cheshire in the semi-finals of the National Cup.

The hosts looked to be in control as they led 3-0 thanks to goals from Linzi Webster, Sue Henderson and Leanne Coleman.

But poor discipline and a flurry of yellow cards allowed Cheshire to bounce back and level the score.

With the tie looking destined for penalties, Mandy Starsmore-Young scored from a short corner with three minutes to go to put Kettering back in the lead.

A late short corner by the visitors was repelled and Kettering breathed a huge sigh of relief as they booked their place in the final on April 29.

In Division 3NW of the East Area League, Kettering 2nd went down 1-0 in a feisty encounter at Spalding 2nd while the third team were well beaten by St Neots 2nd.

The men’s first-team’s final game of the Division 2NW season was conceded by Cambridge City Vets.

It meant Kettering finished as runners-up as they gained promotion for next season.

In Division 3NW, Kettering 2nd went down 3-0 to Cambridge South 3rd.

An Ethan Roberts goal wasn’t enough for Kettering 3rd as they were beaten 2-1 at Cambridge Nomads 3rd while the fourths went down 2-0 to Bourne Deeping 3rd.

