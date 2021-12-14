He's back! Corby's Jordan 'The Epidemic' Vucenic to return to the cage

Corby's Jordan Vucenic will return to Cage Warriors in March. Picture by Dolly Clew

Corby mixed martial arts star Jordan ‘The Epidemic’ Vucenic is back.

Vucenic will face off against Paul Hughes in one of the most hotly anticipated rematches in Cage Warriors history in March.

The pair first met in 2020 with their fight becoming an instant classic and winning Cage Warriors’ Fight of the Year award, and since then, both men have won Cage Warriors gold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March this year, Vucenic out-pointed Morgan Charrière on a memorable night to become the featherweight champion before an injury forced him to take some time out of the cage.

While he was sidelined, Hughes would take full advantage, coming back from his loss to Vucenic by beating James Hendin before putting on another classic Cage Warriors fight with Charriere to capture the interim title.

Now it has been confirmed that Vucenic and Hughes will meet again at The Indigo at the O2 in London on March 18 next year.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “With Christmas just around the corner we decided we’d give our fans an early present!

“I really want to see how the dynamic of having five rounds will play a part in this rematch.

“It’s going to be great having this fight at the Indigo too. We’ve had some incredible fights there and I think we’ll be adding this fight to that instant classic category.”

Vucenic will enter the rematch with an 8-1 record and he can’t wait to get back in the cage.

He told Cage Warriors: “This is a really great fight to solidify myself as the CW champion!

“We’re not going to go to the championship rounds. I’m getting a second round KO.”

Hughes can unify the division with a win, which would take his record to 9-1.

And the young Irishman said: “This is not a unification, I am the champion, Vucenic is fighting for my belt.

“Jordan had one fight last year, a skimpy split decision win over Morgan (Charrière) who I battered so he’s fighting for my belt.