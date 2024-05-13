Head coach Sadler won't 'overreact' as Northants are thrashed by Gloucestershire

Northants head coach John Sadler

John Sadler insists he is 'not going to overreact' after Northants were thrashed by a whopping 256 runs by Gloucestershire at the County Ground on Monday.

The west country side claimed a first four-day win since September, 2022 in emphatic fashion, bowling Northants out for 301 in their second innings.

The County had resumed day four on 144 for two, needing to bat out the day for the draw or score a further 414 to claim an unlikely win.

And at times it looked as if they may battle it out, with Luke Procter making 60 from 151 balls, Karun Nair 60 and George Bartlett 42, but nobody went on to make the big score required.

And once Bartlett was dismissed with the score at 255 for four, then end was pretty swift as the County lost their last six wickets for just 35 runs to lose before tea, with Marchant de Lange and Ajeet Singh Dale both snaring three wickets apiece.

The defeat was Northants' first of the season after four straight draws, and means they slide to second-from-bottom in the Vitality County Championship Division Two.

They are back in action on Friday when they travel to the only side below them, Derbyshire.

"Fair play to Gloucester, they played a great game this week," said head coach Sadler.

"They outplayed us in three disciplines but we need to bounce back on Friday and have two good, solid performances.

"We've played some good cricket in this year. So far, we've had one bad session that's cost us this game, so I'm not going to overreact too much.

"The lads are in a good place, they’ve played some good cricket, there’s a lot of confidence up there and hopefully we can bounce back on Friday.”

The bad session Sadler was referring to was after lunch on Saturday when Northants, in reply to Gloucestershire's 409 all out, lost six wickets in a couple of hours to slump from 57 for one to end up 171 all out just after tea to leave themselves with a mountain to climb.

“Our batters have done great this year. Look at the numbers, look at the averages, they’ve played some brilliant cricket, the batting unit’s fired," insisted Sadler.

"They've had one bad day, one bad session and that's why we're in this position.

"So, let's not get too down about it, everybody has a bad day in sport.

"But yeah, disappointing to lose this match, but I think on the whole the batting unit have fired pretty well so I’m not going to overreact, I'm not going to panic.

“That last half an hour or so we crumbled a little bit, that's the raw feeling we've got at the minute.

"That is disappointing, but I thought we showed some good character and on Sunday night I thought we were in a good position."

Indeed, Sadler said he felt there were times when he believed the match would turn in Northants' favour.

“You never know how this game could unfold," he said.

"With Barts there on 42 and Karun on 60, then you think, 'oh, we're in a great position here', whether we try and save the game or even in a position in the last hour of the day to do something special.

"But a little tickle down the leg side and the game changed very quickly.

"But credit to Gloucester, I thought they played a brilliant game and they had a couple of bowlers with pace.

"Pace creates pressure, it creates chances. It creates indecision. Fair play to their quick bowlers. I thought they made something happen. That's probably the difference between the two sides."