Head coach Sadler salutes seamer Sanderson as Northants ace brings up his century

Ben Sanderson is playing his 100th first-class match for Northamptonshire

“Ben is a diamond, and I am so pleased for him to be playing his 100th game.”

Head coach John Sadler has paid tribute to Ben Sanderson after the Northants seam bowler made his 100th first-class appearance for the club in the Vitality County Championship Division Two clash with Gloucestershire at Wantage Road on Friday.

Just two weeks on from claiming his 500th wicket for the club in all competitions, Sanderson marked another significant milestone in his superb County Ground career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old joined Northants in 2015, being handed the chance by then coach David Ripley to rescue his professional career after three years out of the full-time game following his release from his home county Yorkshire.

Sanderson was splitting his time between working as a builder and playing minor counties cricket.

And how he has taken that chance offered to him by Ripley... and how Northants are glad that he did!

Nine years on, Sanderson becomes only the 93rd player to play 100 or more first-class matches for the County, and only the sixth among players who have made their debuts this century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't speak highly enough of Sando," declared fellow Yorkshireman Sadler. "Before anything about cricket, he is one hell of a bloke, a diamond of a man.

"He is a real salt of the earth character who will run through a brick wall and do anything for anybody, and everybody is delighted for him.

"In terms of his performance, his figures speak for themselves.

"He has been one of the best bowlers in the country for several years now, and his numbers back that up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So to reach 100 first-class games is really good recognition for what he has done for the club."

And although he has now racked up 100 first-class matches for the Tudor Rose, it is clear Sanderson has no intention of stopping just yet!

"The one thing I would say is, if you come and watch him bowl, there is no way he is letting up yet," admitted Sadler. "He has a lot of miles left in his tank.

"We do have to respect his age and we have to respect what he does for a living, because the body is not built for fast bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have already had the coversation with him about potentially resting him at some point, and he didn't want to do that.

"So I know he doesn't want to, but we have to look after him, he is one of our prized assets and we will monitor him game by game.

"He has a lot of cricket to play, four-day cricket, T20 cricket, so we want to make sure he is fit and fresh.