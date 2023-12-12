Head coach Sadler and all-rounder Zaib flying the Northants flag in the US Open in Florida

It may be cold, wet, windy and a bit grim in Northamptonshire at the moment, but head coach John Sadler and all-rounder Saif Zaib are enjoying a bit of winter warmth as they are part of the US Open T20 tournament currently being staged in Florida!

The Northants pair have swapped Wantage Road for the sunny surrounds of the Central Broward Regional Park in Miami, trying to secure a win in the annual event for the Clarion County Eagles.

Sadler has travelled across the Atlantic to be the head coach, and he is joined in the Eagles camp by Steelbacks all-rounder Zaib.

The Eagles have enjoyed a good start to their three-match group, claiming a win over Kingsmen in their opener on Sunday and then tying with a Dallas All Stars team that included former Nothants skipper Adam Rossington on Monday.

They have their final group game on Tuesday evening against Kingsmen, knowing a win will see them top Group Two.

Other players involved into the competition include the likes of Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Jake Ball, Sean Dickson, Dan Douthwaite, Ravi Bopara and Muhammad Amir.

For Zaib it is a chance to get some competitive cricket in over the long winter months, while for Sadler he believes it is a chance to broaden his coaching experience and horizons.

"I was offered a short coaching opportunity in the US Open, and I will be out there for 10 days," he said before heading out to Florida.

"It's a quick turnaround and a short tournament, but a chance to be head coach for a franchise like that is a brilliant learning opportunity that the club have been very supportive with.

"They know that it is all good experience.

"Saif is playing in the team, so it is a brilliant learning opportunity for him as well, and the other players out there, and it is great for us as coaches as well.

"It is just me in charge of the team, with a physio and couple of extra bodies so I don't have an official assistant or batting and bowling coach,.

"Because it is such a quick tournament, it is just me as head coach and I'll manage the lot so it should keep me busy.

"It should be a good learning experience, there are some great names involved, some good players, some good coaches and it is great.

"It is good exposure and good experience for me, and good exposure for the club as well."

Zaib is not the only Northants player currently plying his trade away from the County Ground.

Seam bowler Jack White has travelled to New Zealand for some winter cricket, while new signing George Scrimshaw has been playing for New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10.

The England fast bowler, signed from Derbyshire this winter, helped his side to win the tournament. as they beat Deccan Gladiators in Saturday's final.