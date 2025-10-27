Head coach Lehmann's delight as Harrison switches Notts for Northants

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann is delighted that Calvin Harrison has joined the County

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann has expressed his delight at the signing of leg-spinner Calvin Harrison from Nottinghamshire on a two-year deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was released a year early from his contract at Trent Bridge to allow him to make the move south to Wantage Road, and Lehmann is 'over the moon' he has done so.

The Australian has seen at close quarters exactly what the club's latest new signing brings to the table, with Harrison having made 10 County Championship appearances over a series of short-term loan moves last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison ended the season as Northants' leading wicket-taker in red-ball cricket, claiming 36 scalps, and he also impressed with the bat, hitting a maiden first-class century against Kent, as well as two other half-centuries.

Calvin Harrison (left) celebrates claiming a wicket for Northants last season (Picture: Peter Short)

He is also an excellent fielder, and Lehmann is excited that he is going to once again have the chance to work with the player for the next two years at least.

“We’re very pleased that Calvin is joining us after a successful period for us as a loan player," said the head coach.

“We see him as a leader within our group moving forward, and he provides a lot of options for us with bat, ball and in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we are over the moon that he’s continuing his development with us.

“He’s putting trust in what we are doing and building, and that’s very pleasing from the club’s point of view.”

Harrison is the latest player to have signed on at Wantage Road ahead of the 2026 season, following on from South Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney and Leicestershire all-rounder Louis Kimber.

South African batter Matt Breetzke has also signed a two-year Northants deal, while Aussie pace bowler Harry Conway and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have also agreed to return for shorter-term stints at points over next summer.