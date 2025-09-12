Head coach Lehmann wants Steelbacks to attack Blast Finals Day with 'intent' and 'bravery'

Darren Lehmann wants David Willey and the Steelbacks team to reporoduce their Oval form in Saturday's Vitality Blast Finals Day (Picture: Peter Short)

Head coach Darren Lehmann wants the Steelbacks to play with 'intent' and 'bravery' as they prepare for their Vitality Blast Finals Day semi-final with Hampshire Hawks at Edgbaston on Saturday (start 2.30pm).

The Australian is calling for a repeat performance of the magnificent seven-run win over Surrey at the Oval last week, declaring 'you don't win finals by being conservative'.

Lehmann is a man who knows all about winning in white ball cricket, having led Australia to glory in the 50-over World Cup in 2015, as well as coaching Deccan Chargers to the Indian Premier League title in 2009 and Brisbane Heat to Big Bash success in 2013.

Saturday will be his first taste of a Blast Finals Day, and he is really looking forward to it.

But he is keen for his team to rise to what is sure to be a huge occasion and make sure they go into the clash with Hampshire with a positive mindset – just as they did to upset the odds in south London last week.

"For me, it's a case of actually playing how we played with intent down at Surrey in the quarter-final, and the bravery," said Lehmann.

"You’ve got to do that at finals time. You don't win finals by being conservative.

"So, you'll see us take the game on like we normally do. We've planned really well and we know what we’re coming up against.

"The three other sides are quality sides in the semi-finals, and there's some good sides that missed out. So, we're really happy where we sit.

"Now we’ve just got to perform on the day."

The Steelbacks will take on Hampshire in the second semi-final, with Lancashire Lightning taking on Somerset in the opener at 11am.

And Lancashire skipper Keaton Jennings has hit out at the 'absolutely ludicrous' Blast schedule, which has seen him without a clutch of key players for Finals Day.

Lightning will be without Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood and Phil Salt as they are all on England duty for the T20 International series against South Africa, while Cricket Australia have recalled Ashton Turner ahead of the first-class season Down Under.

All Australian players who have a contract to play in the Sheffield Shield have been told to return home.

Jennings is unhappy at the lengthy gap between the end of the group stages and Finals Day, as well as an England series clashing with the showpiece event of the domestic season.

"It's not ideal," said Jennings. "I don't want to point fingers anywhere but I do think the schedule is absolutely ludicrous.

"You can't have eight weeks between the last group game and the final. There is no other competition in the world that does that. Hopefully it changes next year.

"I had a chat to Salty and he said how disappointed he was not to represent Lancs at Finals Day.

"This is a guy who's won the IPL, played all around the world and he's dying to play and pull on the Red Rose.

"It's frustrating, it feels like a massive kick in the teeth. But do you whinge about it or try to win two games of cricket?"