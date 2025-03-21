Head coach Lehmann sees the bigger picture as he gears up for first season at Northants

Darren Lehmann faces the camera at Northamptonshire's pre-season media day at the County Ground on Tuesday

"We just want to be playing good cricket consistently, and the results will look after themselves."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Lehmann would love to be celebrating promotion and trophy wins in his first season as the Northants head coach - but admits his job at the County Ground is about much more than that.

The former Australia coach has been hard at work with his new players for more than a month now, and is counting down the days to the start of his first season in charge at Wantage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants, who arrived back from their warm weather training camp in South Africa last weekend, begin the new campaign with a home date against Kent in the Rothesay County Championship on April 4, which is now just a couple of weeks away.

Darren Lehmann shares a joke with Northants coaches Rory Kleinveldt and Graeme White, as well as groundsman Craig Harvey (Picture: Peter Short)

And although Lehmann is setting his sights on a top two place to win promotion back to the top flight, as well as good runs in the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One Day Cup, he says there is a bigger picture that is more important.

"You want to play for trophies of course, but for me it is about development," said the 55-year-old.

"If we play well and develop the side as I would like, and the players buy into that and we get our young players playing better with the older players helping them, then the world is your oyster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just want to be playing good cricket consistently, and the results will look after themselves.

Darren Lehmann coaches Australia batter David Warner in the County Ground nets in 2015

"We have a way we want to play, we want to be consistent, but we also want to get people coming through the gates to watch us.

"We are going to be quite positive in how we go about it, and that is a great thing and is the way players like to play."

Asked about whether four-day promotion is his and the team's ambition, Lehmamn admitted: "That is everyone's aim isn't it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the simple fact of life is that only two go up, so you have to make sure you are in the hunt by June and July for those middle games and then at the back end.

Darren Lehmann in action for Yorshire Phoenix in their Norwich Union NCL match at the County Ground in 2000

"You have to play well early, when the weather will play its part, the wickets will play a part, injuries will play a part, but hopefully everything goes to plan for us and we are playing some decent cricket."

A World Cup winner as player and coach with Australia, Lehmann has also coached winning teams in state and franchise cricket in Australia, as well as in the Indian Premier League.

He has played cricket in England, turning out for regularly for Yorkshire between 1996 and 2006, but he has yet to be a head coach in county cricket in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His one coaching stint here was with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred in 2021, so his time in charge at Northants will see him break new ground and fulfil an ambition, and he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I have always wanted to coach in England, and see how it has changed," said Lehmann.

"There has been a lot of change with The Hundred, but in essence I feel the domestic competitions are not as bad as everyone thinks they are.

"I haven't been here and seen it run for a while, so we can have that discussion come September, and what do we think of the level of cricket, but at the moment I think it is pretty good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County Ground was also not completely alien to Lehmann on his arrival, as he has played at the venue as well as coached the Australian national side there in the past.

He already feels at home at the club and in the area, and is keen to bring the Northamptonshire cricketing public what they desire - a team they can be proud of.

"I have played here and coached here, and never had a problem ," said Lehmann. "Well, you got booed a lot when you played for Yorkshire! But that happens everywhere…

"But people here are passionate about the game, and I think that is the great thing about county cricket.

"The supporters are so passionate about their county, they just want to see it do well each and every day and I am looking forward to the summer."