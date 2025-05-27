Head coach Lehmann keen to bring leg-spinner Harrison back to Wantage Road

Leg-spinner Calvin Harrison has impressed at Northants

Northants will be aiming to get leg-spinner Calvin Harrison back on loan for the Rothesay County Championship double-header in June.

The 27-year-old has played the past six four-day games for Northants after coming in on three short-term loans from Nottinghamshire, and head coach Darren Lehmann has confirmed he would like to see him back at the County Ground next month.

Harrison has returned to Trent Bridge this week ahead of the Outlaws' Vitality Blast North Group campaign.

He was a regular in Notts' T20 line-up last summer, playing 14 times, and he is expected to feature in the white ball team again this season, but Lehmann has confirmed he will be requesting another two-match loan when the County take on Middlesex and Kent in the Championship at the end of June.

"If Mick Newell (Notts head coach) is listening, we would like to apply again for another two games," Lehmann confirmed when speaking to BBC Northampton.

"He’s been excellent for us and we wish him all the best with Notts in the T20s – but not against us, of course!

"He has fitted in really well, he is a good young man.

"He has done well with the bat, he’s a gun fielder as we know and he’s bowled well – he’s one of those guys we’d like to have back.”

In all, after signing for Northants Harrison claimed 21 wickets at 24.19 apiece, as well as scoring 231 runs at 28.81, including two half-centuries. He also grabbed 11 catches.