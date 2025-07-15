Head coach Lehmann impressed by commitment of 'superstar' Steelbacks batter Breetzke

Matt Breetzke played two electrifying innings to help Northants Steelbacks to wins over Derbyshire and Birmingham Bears last weekend

Head coach Darren Lehmann has praised the impact of batter Matt Breetzke after his explosive return to action breathed fresh life into the Northants Steelbacks’ quest for a third T20 Blast title success.

The 26-year-old returned early from Zimbabwe after he was left out of the South Africa team for the second Test in Bulawayo, and it has proved to be a massive boost for the Steelbacks, who were in danger of missing out on a quarter-final place after suffering five straight defeats.

But Breetzke hammered 93 from 45 balls as the Steelbacks equalled their highest ever total of 237 for four to return to winning ways with a 13-run success against Derbyshire Falcons on Friday.

He then thrashed 85 from 40 balls as Steelbacks beat that record score in hitting 240 for six in a 64-run win over Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The Steelbacks, who had started the T20 campaign with six straight wins, now go into their final North Group game at Durham on Friday knowing a win, which would be their ninth, will guarantee a home quarter-final for the second year running, and Lehmann was quick to play up Breetzke's influence.

"He is an exceptional player," said Lehmann on the BBC Northampton Cricket Show.

"He missed out on the second Test match so he has managed to get back a little earlier, and he was actually here on July 10th (ahead of the Leicestershire Foxes game). He arrived at 5am and said 'look, what do you think?'

"I said I would have loved to play you, but at the end of the day we just have make sure you are right and ready to go for the following day, so we took the cautious route.

"But Breetzke is completely committed to the Steelbacks and the way he goes about it.

"He loves everything about the team and plays for the fans and wants to entertain.

"He probably hasn't entertained as much as everybody would have thought, but with those last two knocks... you want him to win games and he has won them at the right time for us.

"Breetzke is a superstar and he will play a lot more for South Africa I am sure."

Northants will secure a home quarter-final with a win at Durham on Friday, and that will be staged between September 3-6, at the same time as South Africa are due to be taking on England in a One Day International series, with matches staged at Headingley, Lord’s and Southampton, but there is no direct clash.

Finals Day at Edgbaston is also sandwiched inbteween two England versus South Africa ODIs, which will be played at Old Trafford and Trent Bridge.

But Lehmann is hopeful that Breetkze, if Northants do qualify, will still be able to play his part for the Steelbacks.

"I think we will have him, fingers crossed," said Lehmann.

"You want your best players playing, and we will do everything we possibly can to get him available.

"From our point of view, we want him playing and we want to get there (into the quarters) first and foremost.

"The challenge for us is not to worry about qualifying, it's about winning the next game to go the next step because I would love us to be playing at home in front of our fans, and another win would solve that."