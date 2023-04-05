Chris Tremain is set to make his Northants debut against Kent at Canterbury

Northants open their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One campaign with a tricky looking trip to the south east.

But the majority of the players will rock up at The Spitfire Ground with last summer's dramatic last-gasp victory at the venue still fresh in their minds.

It was one of only two division one wins the County managed last summer, claiming a 203-run victory with Simon Kerrigan and Rob Keogh spinning Sadler's men to glory with 10 minutes to spare.

The result left Kent in trouble, but they recovered to win three of their last five matches to finish one place and four points above Northants.

“Kent showed the last month of last season how good they are, when they fought to win a couple of games and they secured their first division status,” said Sadler.

"They are a good side, they are good club that is well run, and they have some good experience and some good cricketers.

"At the start of the season everybody is fresh and firing, although the game that we won last year does count for a little bit when we turn up there.

"It will give us a bit of confidence, but we know that come 11am on that Thursday then it's nought for nought and it is starting again.

"We know we are going to have to go down there and play well, but we are well prepared, we are excited for it and are good to go."

Northants are set to hand debuts to their two Australian imports at Canterbury, with batter Sam Whiteman and pace bowler Chris Tremain both named in the 14-man squad.

Emilio Gay is missing after undergoing a knee operation, while both Ben Sanderson and Tom Taylor havent travelled due to soreness suffered in pre-season.

The squad also includes recent signing Hassan Azad and youngster Gus Miller.

Kent have already named their starting 11, which features England internationals Sam Billings, Zak Crawley and Joe Denly.

Northants squad: Procter, Azad, Berg, Cobb, Keogh, McManus, Miller, Russell, Sales, Tremain, Vasconcelos, J White, Whiteman, Zaib

