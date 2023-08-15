Harriers star Alice enjoys a brilliant experience at Commonwealth Youth Games

The 17-year-old performed brilliantly in a high quality U18 800m competition and qualified comfortably from her heat to make the final, finishing in second place to India’s Asha Kiran Barla in a time of 2:09.27.

Bennett lined up for the final as the sixth ranked athlete in the competition and she ran a shrewd opening lap before the race took off at the bell with UK star Phoebe Gill leading the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill eventually won in a new championship best of 2:02.30 while Bennett produced a concerted effort over the final 150m to finish in sixth place in 2:08.29 - her fastest time in over two months.

Kettering Town Harriers' Alice Bennett enjoyed a successful couple of weeks as she represented England at the Commonwealth Youth Games

The performance was especially encouraging for Bennett coming the day after a tough heat and the sixth place finish was as expected and she was happy with her performance in what was a very tough final, easily surpassing European U18 Championships levels.

A short but well-earned two-week break from running will allow Bennett to recover from the competition and then it will be straight back into training with her eyes firmly focused on the approaching winter season.

Back at home, the final Kettering Evening Open of the season saw an abundance of good displays from the Harrier squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the performances of the evening came from a loaded 400m race with U23 Cole Sinnott, competing in his final 400m race of the season, running an outstanding race to lower the club record he had set at the England U23 Championships in June.

Leading the race from the start, he set a new personal best and club record of 49.20 to cap off an exceptional season over that distance.

Also competing in the race were U20s Ben Brooker and Josh Geddes who set new PBs of 51:16 and 52.61 respectively.

U11 girl Sophie Burnes maintained her unbeaten record in the 75m and 150m as she won in 11.29 and 22.31 while nine-year-pd Callum Johnson sliced 10 seconds off his 800m PB when winning the first heat in 2:42.28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1500m saw four Harriers – U17 Evan Willis (4:23.69), U17 Dylan Ransom (4:26.66), U20 George Separovic (4:29.86) and U20 Ellis Johnson (4:38.59) – all set impressive new PBs.

U17 William Rawcliffe has had a challenging season due to injuries but won his first race in the 200m with a new personal best of 23.69 while also winning their races were U17 Lulu Mowforth (14.72, PB) in the 100m, U13 Aaron Ampofo (13.40) in the 100m and Yannick Chassaigne (29.97) in the 200m.

U17 Elizabeth Reading was chasing a qualifying time for the England U17 Championships in her 200m race.

Finishing in third place into a headwind, she missed out on achieving the time when finishing in 26.81.

In her 100m race, she finished fourth in 13.42 into an even stronger minus 2.7 headwind.