Hapless Northants up against it as champions Foxes dominate at Wantage Road

Saif Zaib top-scored for Northants

Chris Wright celebrated his 600th first-class wicket, crowning the final game of a 21-year professional career as his three for 19 helped put Leicestershire in the ascendency on day two of the Rothesay County Championship match against Northants at Wantage Road.

Wright, who was greeted by a guard of honour when he batted in the morning session, also collected his 800th wicket in all formats, and with Ian Holland taking three for 28, a hapless Northants were skittled for 189 inside 58 overs, 240 behind.

Only the prolific Saif Zaib looked totally assured for the County, scoring 62, his sixth half-century of the season to go with six centuries.

Named the Supporters' Club player of the year during lunch, his innings moved him into sixth place on the list of Northants batters with the most runs in a season this century.

With Leicestershire deciding not to enforce the follow-on, Sol Budinger picked up where he left off in the first innings, smashing 50 off 44 balls.

Rob Keogh took two wickets in two balls in the day’s closing overs to offer Northants a glimmer of hope, but the visitors closed strongly on 86 for two, 326 ahead.

Earlier Northants wrapped up the Leicestershire innings within 40 minutes, Logan van Beek (35) edging behind off Justin Broad (3-38).

Centurion Stephen Eskinazi added just five to his overnight 150 before Broad found some late movement to take the edge.

Finally, Josh Hull was caught down the legside to give George Scrimshaw his third wicket and Lewis McManus his fifth catch of the innings and 51st dismissal of the Championship season.

The Northants keeper, who has played every competitive game this summer has 75 dismissals in all formats.

McManus (25) displayed some crisp strokeplay, unfurling sweet drives through the covers, but he also edged several balls which fell just short or ran wide of the slip cordon.

He fell playing a rash pull to Hull’s first ball with two men back for the shot, van Beek taking an excellent catch as he back peddled at fine leg.

Debutant Arush Buchake survived probing early spells from Leicestershire’s seamers and showed good timing as he drove through the covers.

But after punching Holland behind square for his sixth boundary, he edged to second slip for a well-made 35, as Northants lost three wickets for 12 runs in seven overs.

James Sales fell cheaply to Wright when he cut too close to his body and chopped on to his stumps.

Then Keogh (28), who had got off the mark with two consecutive legside boundaries off Hull, was possibly unlucky to be adjudged lbw as he came down the track to Wright, 10 short of 10,000 career runs in all formats.

Zaib attacked the spin of Liam Trevaskis, smashing six down the ground before collecting another maximum as he swept over deep midwicket.

At the other end, Broad dropped anchor, but after half an hour van Beek got one to lift sharply and draw the edge of his bat through to keeper Ben Cox.

Zaib took on van Beek, pulling and hooking, while using his feet to drive Trevaskis down the ground, but Northants lost a sixth wicket when debutant Stuart van der Merwe fell cheaply, sweeping Trevaskis round the corner into the hands of van Beek.

Zaib drove Hull through the covers to reach fifty off 58 balls, while George Bartlett (11) flat batted a full toss from part-time spinner Rishi Patel over long off for six.

But on the brink of tea, Bartlett was trapped lbw as he played down the wrong line to a straight one from Trevaskis.

After tea Zaib had a rush of blood smashing Holland straight to mid-off before Wright celebrated his milestone wicket when he snared Ben Whitehouse lbw.

Scrimshaw was the last to go, offering a return catch to Holland.

Batting again, Leicestershire made their intentions clear as Budinger went on the offensive, blazing six fours and a six before he was bowled by Keogh with one that spun away.

Next ball Keogh removed Holland via a brilliant one-handed grab by Broad at first slip.