Hamilton makes more history with win number 100 at the Russian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton celebrates with his Mercedes team after winning his 100th race

Lewis Hamilton became F1's first ever driver to win 100 races he claimed victory at the Russian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris looked on course to claim his first and the second win in a row for McLaren until a late rain shower threw the race into chaos, and he gambled by staying out on dry tyres. As he dropped down the order, it promoted Max Verstappen into second spot after starting from last.

Carlos Sainz, who started on the front row, came home third as the order shuffled throughout the final three laps as the drivers negotiated the tricky conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lando Norris looked set to win in Sochi but opted to stay out on dry tyres when the rain came down

On reaching race win 100, Hamilton said: "What a race! It has taken a long time to get here, I wasn't sure if we would get there.

"Lando did such an amazing job, he had amazing pace. It was bittersweet to see my old team leading. It would have been tough to get past him without a mistake, which he doesn't make.

"My team made a great call in the end to come onto inters, I'm incredibly grateful to everyone in the team.

"I was so determined when I woke up this morning but it was tough. I lost a lot of ground at the start and Max must have done a great job to get to second. We've got our work cut out."

Verstappen said: "It was tricky on my in-lap to go to inters, but to come from last to second is very good. The race wasn't easy, it was tough to pass. Luckily the rain helped us make that last jump.

"With the penalty we had, to only lose one spot is not too bad! I wasn't expecting this result."

Sainz, who led the race early on, added: "We had to put early and had to manage the tyres. Then the rain came at the worst possible time but we managed to get back into P3."

Daniel Ricciardo, who won in Italy last time out, took fourth spot for McLaren, ahead of a lacklustre Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes in fifth and Fernando Alonso in sixth.