Guest, Reece and the rain combine to deny Northants victory against Derbyshire

Rob Keogh claimed the only wicket on the final day

Brooke Guest and Luis Reece both made attacking half-centuries as Derbyshire salvaged a weather assisted draw on the final day of their County Championship fixture against frustrated Northants at Wantage Road.

With heavy morning rain preventing play until 3.30pm, Northants were unable to press home their overnight advantage, having reduced the visitors to 52 for four on the third evening, still 121 behind.

But while Rob Keogh (2-37) removed nightwatchman Joe Hawkins without scoring in just the second over of the day, Guest and Reece quickly settled into their work, finding boundaries easy to come by as they posted a stand of 131 in 36.2 overs.

With no further wickets falling, Derbyshire cleared the deficit and moved into the lead, the teams shaking hands at 5.30pm with the visitors on 185 for five, both teams taking 13 points.

Earlier, Northants opened with spin at both ends.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2-79) had made a double wicket strike on Thursday evening and while he and Keogh both found turn and bounce to beat the bat, they were often inconsistent as Reece and Guest tucked in to the bad balls.

It was Keogh who trapped Hawkins lbw as he attempted to steer to leg.

But while he challenged Brook Guest outside off-stump, the right-hander found a way to score, sweeping him for consecutive boundaries before pulling Chahal for another four.

Despite a ring of close fielders and several shouts for lbw, Derbyshire started to accumulate quickly.

Reece swept Keogh for four and reverse swept Chahal to take Derbyshire past 100 in the 37th over.

Guest brought up the 50 partnership off 82 balls by pulling Chahal through midwicket before going back to cut Keogh through extra cover.

Northants turned to the pace of Liam Guthrie and thought they had the wicket of Guest on 36, appealing for what looked like an excellent diving catch by Justin Broad at short midwicket, the umpires conferring before giving the batter the benefit of the doubt.

Chahal switched ends, but with the ball growing softer on a damp outfield, Guest cut him away for four, Reece then sweeping to bring up his 50.

With the game drawing to a conclusion, Guest cracked George Scrimshaw through extra cover and then ran a single to reach his own half century.

Next over, Guest again powered Scrimshaw through the covers to take Derbyshire into the lead, and the players shook hands on a draw shortly afterwards.