Greg Smith excited by the challenge of taking on Northants' batting coach role

Greg Smith is relishing the challenge of taking on the role as batting coach with Northants.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Derbyshire and Essex batter was announced as the club’s new lead batting coach at the end of last week, replacing Ben Smith who left the club at the end of the 2023 season.

The 40-year-old was born in Johannesburg and played for South Africa at junior level, representing his country at the Under-19 World Cup in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all, Smith played 124 first-class matches, scoring 5,635 runs at an average of 30.62, with a top score of 177.

New Northants batting coach Greg Smith

In all forms of cricket, the right-hander compiled 9,429 runs, and he was a team-mate of current Northants head coach John Sadler when at Derbyshire.

He has spent the past nine years playing and coaching at Penzance Cricket Club in Cornwall.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and for the chance to work with such a talented bunch of cricketers and staff,” said Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope my enthusiasm and knowledge will bring the best out of the players and bring the results the fans want.”

Sadler, who is currently in America coaching in the US Open T20 event, is excited for what Smith will bring to the coaching unit at the County Ground.

“His knowledge and expertise shone through and he’s already done a lot of work on our batters so he’s able to hit the ground running in January,” said the head coach.

“We have a very exciting group of batters who, as a unit, were under-par last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the additions we’ve made to the squad, competition for places is very strong and I’m sure Greg work closely with everyone and get the best out of them.”

Penzance CC are certainly sad to see him leave the club, as they posted on social media: “Penzance Cricket Club would like to congratulate Greg Smith on his appointment as Northamptonshire County Cricket Club’s batting coach.

"Greg joined the club nine years ago and, in that time, the achievements and progress across the whole club, spanning junior, women and men’s cricket, has been nothing short of remarkable.

"Everyone involved at Penzance Cricket Club would like to thank Greg and his family for the amazing memories and friendships that have been created over the years and we wish them all the very best as they embark on their new adventure.