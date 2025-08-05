Frustration for Steelbacks as Lancashire clash is called off without a ball being bowled

No play was possible at Sedbergh School as Northants Steelbacks' clash with Lancashire was abandoned without a ball being bowled

Northants Steelbacks were left frustrated after their Metro Bank One Cup opener against Lancashire was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

The 50-over campaign for Darren Lehmann’s side got off to the dampest of starts when the Group B match at Sedbergh School was called off in the middle of the afternoon.

The school's groundstaff, led by head groundsman Martin South, had made herculean efforts to cope with the impact of Storm Floris on Monday and when umpires Mark Newell and Naeem Ashraf announced that an inspection would take place at 11.45, hopes were raised that some cricket might be possible.

However, further prolonged heavy showers in the late morning soaked the outfield once more and after another inspection at 2.35pm, followed by another downpour, the match was abandoned at 2.45pm.

The news came as a great disappointment to the many spectators who had defied the weather forecast and turned up to watch cricket at one of the most spectacular venues in the country.

The Steelbacks now have to travel back home ahead of their next scheduled match in the competition, which is at the County Ground against Yorkshire on Friday (11am).