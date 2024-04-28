Frustration for Northants as heavy overnight rain wipes out day three of Leicestershire clash

Heavy overnight rain left areas of the Grace Road outfield under water (Picture: nccc.co.uk)

Heavy overnight rain which persisted into the morning left large areas of the playing area under water at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

And with no break in the weather forecast until at least the afternoon, umpires Ben Debenham and Jack Shantry called off play for the day almost an hour before the scheduled 11am start time.

Only 37.1 overs had been possible on Saturday because of rain and bad light.

Northants are 356 runs ahead with Leicestershire 97 for two in reply to the visitors’ 453 for seven declared.

Both sides are looking for a first win of the season after drawing their opening three matches.