Frustration for Kyren Wilson as he loses first round thriller to Judd Trump at Masters

Kettering snooker ace Kyren Wilson was left to rue a massive missed opportunity as he was edged out in a last-frame thriller by reigning champion Judd Trump at the 2024 Masters in London.

Kyren Wilson was left to rue a missed opportunity as he lost 6-5 to Judd Trump in the Masters at Alexandra Palace (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

​Wilson suffered an an agonising first round defeat at a sold-out Alexandra Palace on Tuesday afternoon, letting slip a 3-0 lead before being beaten 6-5.

Potter Wilson looked to be cruising into round two as he opened up a 3-0 lead, compiling breaks of 65 and 76.

But Trump showed his class to reel of breaks of 52, 101 and 83 to fight back and go 5-3 ahead.

At that stage it looked as though the champion was heading towards round two, but Wilson then showed his own grit, determination and quality to scramble his way back into the match, eventually levelling things up at 5-5.

Wilson’s frame-winning clearance in the 10th to set up the decider was of the highest quality, with former world champion, BBC studio guest and fellow Northants man Shaun Murphy declaring it the best clearance he had ‘ever seen, anywhere’.

The deciding frame saw Wilson take the early initiative, and with a break of 55 he looked to be on course for a famous victory and a place in the last eight – but he missed a red to the middle pocket, and Trump pounced.

The left-hander potted the red Wilson had left over the pocket, and then showed nerves of steel to clear the table, win the frame on the black, and ensure Wilson’s Masters campaign is over at the first hurdle.

Trump now progresses to face Ali Carter in the quarter-finals on Friday.

"I should have hit home a little more at 3-0," admitted Wilson.

"I am disappointed not to finish it off, and I should have, but that is how my season has gone.

"All year, it has been exactly the same. I just can't believe I have left the red through the gap and it sums up my season - but every credit to Judd."

Wilson is now next in action on January 23 when he takes on Jimmy White in a best of nine frames match in Barnsley.