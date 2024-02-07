Former Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb signs up for 2024 stint with Norfolk
Cobb, who left Northants by mutual consent last month having spent eight years at the County Ground, will combine playing for Norfolk with turning out for Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One Day Cup in 2024.
The 33-year-old still had one year to run on his Wantage Road deal, but having not featured for the first team since last June, it was agreed that he could leave the club early by mutual consent.He has moved quickly to find two new homes, with Norfolk CCC issuing a statement that read: "Norfolk CCC is pleased to announce the signing of Josh Cobb as professional for 2024 season.
"Josh, formerly of Northamptonshire CCC, signed a white-ball contract with Worcestershire CCC in January.
"He was white-ball captain at Northamptonshire until last year and captained Welsh Fire in the Hundred in 2022. Josh has scored over 5,500 first-class runs, nearly 4,000 in T20 and 3,330 in List A cricket, including 12 centuries.
"He is a very useful off spin bowler and was named man of the match for the Steelbacks after scoring 80 when they won the T20 Blast in 2016. Josh was also man of the match for Leicestershire in T20 Blast Final in 2011 when to he took four wickets."
Cobb, who still regularly turns out for his club side Kibworth in the Leicestershire & Rutland League, said: “Having spent time in Norfolk over recent years I am looking forward to getting to know the cricket there and representing the county which has a great tradition.
"It’s a young group of players who are keen to win trophies and I would love to help contribute to that however I can over the next few years.”
Norfolk chairman Mike Hanby said: "Having met Josh I know he will fit into the side very well and he has been our number one choice since last season ended.
"We have bided our time and are delighted Josh will be joining us for the next few years.”
Norfolk will play in T20, 50-over and three-day competitions, with the T20 played in April and mid-May, the 50-over tournament from May 12 to the end of June, and three-day Championship from early July through to August.