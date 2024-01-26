Former Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb joins Worcestershire on white-ball deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 33-year-old was released from his Northants contract by mutual consent earlier this month, and he has been snapped up by the Rapids to play in the Vitality Blast and the Metro One Day Cup.

It is understood he will not be allowed to play against the County in 2024, as that was agreement made when he was released by Northants from his contract a year early.

The Rapids are in the Steelbacks' group in both the Blast and the One Day Cup this summer.

Josh Cobb in action for the Steelbacks against Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast last May. He will be wearing the Rapids colours this season (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I am thrilled to be joining Worcestershire for 2024," said Cobb, who joined Northants from Leicestershire ahead of the 2015 campaign and went on to play more than 200 times for the club in all competitions.

“The club has always been a well-drilled white ball unit, and I hope to bring my A game to New Road and assist in challenging for trophies.

“I feel the coaching set up at the club is extremely exciting, being well led by Alan Richardson and well supported by Kadeer Ali, Richard Jones, and all the backroom staff.

“I would like to thank Ashley Giles for giving me this fresh opportunity to once again do what I love – play exciting cricket and win trophies.”

Former England spinner Giles is now the CEO at New Road, and he is very happy to have landed a player of Cobb's experience and pedigree.

A hard-hitting batter and more than useful off-spinner, Cobb has twice won the man of the match award in T20 Blast finals, for Leicestershire Foxes in 2011 and then for Northants when he scored a brilliant 80 as they beat Durham to win the tournament in 2016.

Cobb has also captained Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

"Josh’s experience and skills align perfectly with our plans for the upcoming season," said Giles.

“He’s a highly experienced white ball cricketer, who’s tasted regular success. He will fit into the dressing room well, and will really add to the group.”

Cobb had skippered the Northants white ball teams from the summer of 2019 through to the beginning of last season, when he was replaced at the helm by the returning David Willey two weeks before the start of the 2023 Blast campaign.

He didn't play for the Northants first team in any competition from June 9 onwards in 2023, with his only cricket being for the County second team and his club side Kibworth.