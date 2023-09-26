Former skipper Rossington makes first return to Northants since shock departure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wicket-keeper batsman, who had been captain since 2019, was scheduled to lead Northants into the 2022 campaign, but abruptly left the club just two weeks before the start of the season, with the club claiming contract talks had broken down.

He initially made a loan move to play for Essex, before agreeing a three-year deal with the Chelmsford club. He was capped by Essex last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington was not able to play against Northants last season as per the conditions of his loan move, but he is set to come face to face with his former team-mates at the County Ground this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Rossington will play against former club Northants for Essex (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old has been named in a 14-man Essex squad that also includes former England captain Alastair Cook.

It has been widely reported that the left-handed batter is set to retire from professional cricket at the end of the fixture, but there has been no official confirmation from player or club.

Also set to feature at Northampton England batter Dan Lawrence, who is set to make his final Essex appearance before departing for Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will also see Tom Taylor play his final game for Northants before he switches allegiance to Worcestershire this winter.

Essex opener Alastair Cook could be playing his final professional game at Northampton this week (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Taylor has been named in an unchanged 13-man County squad, who will be playing for nothing more than pride following the confirmation of their relegation after the draw at Surrey on Friday.

Karun Nair, who has impressed with a century and half-century in his two innings to date, will make his home debut for Northants.

Essex arrive in Northampton still in with a mathematical chance of claiming the title, but to do so they need to claim maximum points and then hope Surrey lose at Hampshire, and claim four bonus points or less in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants squad: Procter, Azad, Broad, Gay, Keogh, Kerrigan, McManus, Nair, Russell, Sanderson, Taylor, White, Zaib