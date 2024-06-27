Gary Setchell welcomes Ray Warburton to Steel Park (Picture: corbytown.co.uk)

Former Northampton Town and Rushden & Diamonds captain Ray Warburton has joined the Corby Town backroom staff.

Warburton was a team-mate of Steelmen boss Gary Setchell at Diamonds at the start of the century, with the pair helping Diamonds to the National Conference title in the 2000/2001 season.

The central defender enjoyed an excellent playing career, skippering the Cobblers to their division three play-off final win against Swansea City at Wembley in 1997, and then the 1-0 loss to Grimsby Town in the division two play-off final 12 months later.

After helping Diamonds to promotion, Warburton left Nene Park to sign for Boston United, and led them to the Conference title in 2002, before moving to Aldershot where he captained them to an Isthmian League title.

Warburton has been coaching in the youth set-up at the Cobblers, having also assisted Jon Brady when the Northampton boss was in charge at Brackley Town.

"I am chuffed to have Ray join my backroom team," said Setchell.

"Me and Ray go way back to our time together with Rushden and Diamonds where we got promoted to the Football League, and you could see back then that he had leadership qualities that would suit him when his playing days came to an end.

"To captain a team to play off success at Wembley shows the quality of the man and I look forward to having him on this next journey at Corby."