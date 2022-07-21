Financial boost helps Corby AC install new throws cage

Corby Athletic Club have received a boost with a new hammer/discus cage being installed.

By Jon Dunham
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 7:18 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 7:18 am
The new Thor Hammer/Discus Cage at Corby AC's Rockingham Triangle home
The previous cage was condemned several years ago at the Rockingham Triangle Athletic Stadium.

But the club now have a new Thor Hammer/Discus Cage, so that throwing events can continue at the venue.

This has been made possible through a £40,000 grant provided from the Mick George Ltd Community Fund, via GrantScape, and the club has placed on record its thanks to the company for providing the funding.

It now allows the stadium to be fully used by the schools and organisations that hire it for their athletic needs.