Financial boost helps Corby AC install new throws cage

The new Thor Hammer/Discus Cage at Corby AC's Rockingham Triangle home

The previous cage was condemned several years ago at the Rockingham Triangle Athletic Stadium.

But the club now have a new Thor Hammer/Discus Cage, so that throwing events can continue at the venue.

This has been made possible through a £40,000 grant provided from the Mick George Ltd Community Fund, via GrantScape, and the club has placed on record its thanks to the company for providing the funding.