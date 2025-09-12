Pyrotechnics go off ahead of the 2021 Blast final at Edgbaston

David Willey is a man inspired by the big stage and the big occasion... and he is backing his Steelbacks team to react in the same manner when they step out at Edgbaston on Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Northants will take on Hampshire Hawks in the second semi-final in Birmingham (start 2.30pm), and Willey knows that for some of his team it will be the biggest game they will have played in their career to date.

The likes of Willey, Ravi Bopara and Ben Sanderson have been there, seen it and done it, they have been around the block.

But for some of the team, including the likes of Ricardo Vasconcelos and Justin Broad, and even Saif Zaib and New Zealand international Tim Robinson, this is going to be a first Finals Day and a step up in intensity to anything they have experienced before.

"The big challenge when you have guys that maybe haven't been there or experienced big games, is managing those emotions," said Willey.

"That is going to probably be the biggest challenge of the day, as we certainly have the cricketers and ability within the group to do something really good and hopefully get ourselves to the final.

"But you have to be able to manage the emotions and everything that comes with that."

And Willey will be expecting those older players, and those who have played in big games, to pass on their experience in the Edgbaston dressing room, adding: "We have guys that have played on big occasions which is great to have that experience.

"They are the guys that you look to to be consistent on those days, and then maybe you hope some of your younger guys can pull something out of the hat and do something special that really kick-starts their career.

"It is good when you have guys that can have those smaller conversations around the group to calm some nerves, and there will be that combination of nerves, excitement and anxiety.

"When you have guys that can talk to guys and tell them it is completely normal to feel those things, and then it is what you do with them when you get out there, when it is just another game of cricket."

The Steelbacks have actually had a good record on the Test grounds in the Blast this season, winning group games at Headingley, Old Trafford and Edgbaston, as well as their last eight clash at the Oval last week.

But walking out in front of a sold-out Edgbaston for a showpiece semi-final is certainly going to be a step up and a test for the Steelbacks.

It is a scenario Willey relishes, and he believes the match, which will be beamed around the world, offers his team-mates the chance to catch the eye of people who wouldn't normally see them in action.

"It has always been inspirational for me, and I have always wanted to play in big games, and do well in big games," said Willey, who will be making his fifth appearance at Finals Day, and his fourth for Northants.

"We have guys that want to go on and play franchise cricket and play in The Hundred and stuff, and there is no better place to put your name out there than Finals Day and winning games of cricket single-handedly."