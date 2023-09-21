Oscar Clayton, Izaiah Spencer and coach Richard Phillips

Oscar Clayton, who is 12, and eight-year-old Izaiah Spencer travelled with the GB squad to Istanbul in Turkey, where they competed in the European Championships.

Both boys competed most days over the week in their relevant points categories knowing they had the support of their fellow students and parents who were all cheering them on from home, watching them compete via a live stream on You Tube!

Spencer returned home with a silver medal for his category and a bronze medal in the team event, while Clayton returned home with two gold medals and the title of European champion.

He won his category and also the team event.

The GB Squad and Fighting Fit Academy are so proud of the boys, and FFA founder and head instructor Richard Phillips said: “The competition had more than 30 European nations competing.

"As a coach, these are the type of days we get out of bed for, the two boys came to us age three and both have trained up to 10 hours a week for 50 weeks of the year.

"To see them representing club and country is a very humbling feeling."