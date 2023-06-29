Oscar Clayton, who is 11, and eight-year-old Izaiah Spencer will be competing in the European Championships in Turkey in August while 19-year-old Asia Georghiou will take part in the World Championships in Portugal in November.

All three are members of the kickboxing club which is based in Wellingborough and led by Richard Phillips.

It is a major achievement for the talented trio of fighters who have been committed to the sport for many years and train up to six days a week while they have already competed in competitions all over the country and abroad.

Fighting Fit kickboxers Asia Georghiou, Oscar Clayton and Izaiah Spencer have received the call to represent the WAKO GB Kickboxing squad

Their selection has generated a lot of excitement from the academy but the trips have to be self-funded.

In order to ensure they can all go to the events, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help give them the opportunity.

The cost is approximately £2,000 for each fighter (and accompanying parent for Clayton and Spencer) to make it a total of £10,000 required.

