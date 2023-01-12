Fightback isn’t enough as Kyren’s Masters hopes end in the first round

News you can trust since 1897
A stirring fightback wasn’t quite enough for Kyren Wilson as he suffered a first-round exit in the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace.

Kettering's Kyren Wilson had his Masters hopes ended by Stuart Bingham in London last night. Picture courtesy of World Snooker
The Kettering snooker star found himself 5-0 down in a race to six against 2020 champion Stuart Bingham but pulled it back to 5-3 before eventually losing 6-3 as Bingham made three century breaks on his way to booking a quarter-final clash with Shaun Murphy.

World number 14 Bingham started in fine style with breaks of 102 and 109 to go 2-0 ahead.

Wilson had a clear chance to pull one back but missed the blue to a centre pocket when he trailed 23-21 in frame three, and Bingham punished him to go 3-0 up before runs of 85 and 127 extended his advantage to 5-0.

Wilson hit back with break of 90 and 81 to close to 5-2 and frame eight was resolved with a safety battle on the colours, Wilson converting excellent pots on yellow, green and brown to reduce his deficit.

But the world number eight’s recovery ended in the ninth as a loose safety handed Bingham the chance to knock in a long yellow and he added the green to cross the winning post.

Wilson said: “I still fancied it at 5-0. I didn’t feel as if I did too much wrong, apart from the third frame when I missed chances.

“I was proud of the way I came back, I just played a couple of bad safeties in the last frame.”

And Bingham added: “At 5-0 I was cruising then Kyren showed his true grit and made a fight of it. In the end I was lucky to get through.

“You can’t help having doubts, especially as I have been struggling to get wins this season so the demons start coming out. This gives me a lot of confidence for the next match.”

