Fast bowler Scrimshaw gets rare red-ball outing for Northants against Derbyshire

George Scrimshaw will play for Northants against his former club Derbyshire

George Scrimshaw will play his first four-day match for 14 months when Northants take on his former club Derbyshire in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two on Tuesday (start 11am).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tall pace bowler has not played red ball cricket since May last year, and, due to succession of back injury issues, the match at the County Ground will only be the 11th first-class appearance of his career.

The 27-year-old has worked hard to regain full fitness after missing the second half of last season with a back problem, and he enjoyed an excellent Vitality Blast campaign, claiming 23 wickets to sit joint fourth in the top wicket-takers in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a run of form that earned him a wildcard pick to play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, with that tournament starting next week.

But before then, he will don the whites for Northants, with fellow seamer Ben Sanderson being rested.

"We are getting back to a full squad, and George Scrimshaw will play on Tuesday," head coach Darren Lehmann told Steelbacks TV.

"It's his first game of the year for him in four-day cricket, so I am pleased for him the way he has come back and how he's bowling.

"Looking forward to seeing his pace and bounce out there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County are also boosted by the return to the squad of skipper Luke Procter and all-rounder Justin Broad.

Procter missed last week's hammering at Middlesex for personal reasons, while Broad has been out of action for three weeks with a wrist issue, but he made his comeback in Sunday's one-day cup warm-up win over Buckinghamshire.

Rob Keogh has also been declared fit after he damaged a finger in the match against Middlesex, while there is a debut call up to the first team squad for 17-year-old medium pace bowler Nirvan Ramesh.

Lehmann also revealed that he had been hoping New Zealand batter Tim Robinson could be involved, but he was unable to get back from international duty in time - although he will be available for the club's Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign that starts next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rob is fine and will play, we get Justin Broad back, which is a bonus, and Luke Procter also," said Lehmann, who saw his side drop to second bottom in the division two table with defeat at Middlesex.

"We just miss out on Robbo, he has just come back from New Zealand (he arrived on Monday night), so it is a bit difficult to get him out there on Tuesday!

"But he will be around for the one-dayers and also at the back end of the year, so we have some cover there.

"He is a good young player who did well for New Zealand, and hopefully he plays well for us when he gets his opportunity in the Metro Bank Cup."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lehmann is keen for his team to quickly get back to wining ways after their innings and 107-run loss at Middlesex, and he admitted that was a performance to forget.

"We didn't bat well enough, and we didn't bowl well either, so we have to do all facets better," said the Australian.

"It was probably the one hiccup this year that we have been outplayed in all departments, so full credit to Middlesex.

"Now it is a case of bouncing back against Derbyshire, who are a quality side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They also had a big loss, so it is a chance for both sides to get back on the horse and for us we need to get on the right side of the ledger."

Derbyshire have included Northampton-born Amrit Basra in their squad for the trip to Wantage Road.

The 23-year-old, who came through the County Ground pathway system, gets his forst team call after impressing for Derbyshire's second team this summer.

Northants squad v Derbyshire: Luke Procter, George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Yuzi Chahal, Liam Guthrie, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus, Nirvan Ramesh, James Sales, George Scrimshaw, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire squad v Northants: Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Came, Joe Hawkins, Martin Andersson, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Ben Aitchison, Jack Morley, Caleb Jewell, Brooke Guest, Zak Chappell, Amrit Basra