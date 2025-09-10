Fanastic Finedon crush Kettering to secure fourth straight Northants Cricket League title

Finedon Dolben pose with the Northants Cricket League Premier Division trophy after winning a fourth straight title on Saturday (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Finedon Dolben are celebrating after claiming their fourth straight Northants Cricket League Premier Division title.

The reigning champions wrapped up yet another crown with two matches to spare, as they hammered Kettering Town by 10 wickets, and second-placed Peterborough Town were beaten by Oundle.

It means Finedon can't be overhauled and they retain a trophy they have held since the summer of 2022.

Their win over Kettering was as emphatic as it gets, with Drew Brierley claiming three for 38 and Daniel Bendon and Mark Wolstenholme two wickets apiece as the visitors were dismissed for 160, with James Parker and Jack Duffy both making 39.

Ewan Cox and Sean Davies walk off to applause from their team-mates after steering Finedion to a 10-wicket win over Kettering (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Finedon then coasted to victory at 161 without loss from just 23 overs, with Ewan Cox clubbing 81 not out from 61 balls and Sean Davies 65 not out from 78 deliveries.

Peterborough's challenge was ended as they were beaten by 80 runs by near neighbours and third-placed Oundle Town.

Mark Hodgson hit 54 and Patrick Harrington 48 as Oundle posted 229 all out, with Josh Smith taking four for 13.

It was too many for Posh though, as the 2021 champions were rolled over for just 149 despite 69 from Nick Green.

The pick of Oundle's bowlers was Harrison Craig, who claimed three for 10 from 10 overs.

Oundle now trail Peterborough by four points.

The title race is still alive in division one after both leaders Loddington & Mawsley and second-placed Overstone Park secured wins at the weekend.

Loddington were indebted to a strong bowling performance as they bowled out Haddon for just 124 after posting a modest 148 all out, with James Esler claiming three wickets and Calum Plowright, Simon West and Josh Plowright two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Ryan Hawthorn top-scored with 42 for Loddington, with Richard Whorton bagging five for 24.

Overstone were more comfortable 89-run winners over Thrapston, with Harry Gouldstone hammering 136 from 135 balls and Ram Patel 114 as Park chalked up 271 for three. Thrapston were then bowled out for 182.

With two matches to play, Loddington hold a 22-point lead over Overstone, and they could clinch the title this Saturday when they go to Wollaston, while Park will be hoping for them to slip up as they entertain Wellingborough Town.